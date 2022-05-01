Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE
EASTERN NEW MEXICO UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF REGENTS
NOTICE OF MEETING
Friday, May 13, 2022 –
1:00 p.m.
ENMU Board of Regents Meeting, Roswell Civic Center, Roswell, NM.
The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents will hold its next regular meeting on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Roswell Civic Center, Roswell, NM. Regents will act upon business so presented and may meet in executive session. The agenda is available 72 hours prior to the meeting and is accessible at the President’s Office located in the ENMU-Portales campus Administration Building and
on the ENMU website http://www.enmu.edu/about/board-meetings.shtml. The public is invited to attend the meeting. Eastern New Mexico University is an EEO/AA institution.
Journal: May 1, 2022