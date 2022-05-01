Legal Notices-Government

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Public notice is hereby given that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools, Gallup New Mexico, desires to purchase the following:
BULK FUEL
Price Agreement
Multi-Year
No. ITB-2022-59RB
COMMODITY CODES:
40515
As more particularly set out in the bid documents, copies of which may be obtained by downloading from the Gallup-McKinley County Schools eBidding platform website
https://gmcs.bonfirehub.com/portal
Sealed bids for such will be received until 2:00 PM (LOCAL TIME) on May 25, 2022. FAX and HARDCOPY PROPOSALS will NOT be accepted. Offerors will not be able to upload proposals or documents after the specified CLOSING date and time.
Dated the 29th Day of April 2022
By: /S/Charles Long,
President Board of Education
Gallup-McKinley County
School District No. 1
Journal: May 1, 2022