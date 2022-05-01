Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

Public Notice is hereby provided that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools is accepting competitive sealed proposals for:

LEADERSHIP FEEDBACK and SUPPORT

FOR DIRECTOR OF INSTRUCTION

Multi-Year Agreement

RFP-2022-57RB

Commodity Code(s): 91838

As more particularly set out in the RFP documents, copies of which may be obtained by downloading from the Gallup-McKinley County Schools eBidding platform website

https://gmcs.bonfirehub.com/

portal/?tab=openOpportunities

Sealed proposals for such will be received until 2:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) on, May 24, 2022 . FAX and HARDCOPY PROPOSALS will NOT be accepted. Offerors will not be able to upload proposals or documents after the specified CLOSING date and time.

The Gallup-McKinley County School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any formalities or minor inconsistencies, and/or cancel this solicitation in its entirety.

Dated the 29th day of April 2022

By: /S/ Charles Long,

President Board of Education

Gallup-McKinley County

School District No. 1

Journal: May 1, 2022