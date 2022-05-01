Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
Public Notice is hereby provided that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools is accepting competitive sealed proposals for:
PHONICS and LANGUAGE ARTS PROGRAM
(Common Core Reading Foundational and Language Standards)
Grades 3 – 5, School Site Based
Multi-Year Agreement
RFP-2022-61RB
Commodity Code(s): 71510, 91710, 91838
As more particularly set out in the RFP documents, copies of which may be obtained by downloading from the Gallup-McKinley County Schools eBidding platform website
https://gmcs.bonfirehub.com/
portal/?tab=openOpportunities
Sealed proposals for such will be received until 2:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) on, May 26, 2022. FAX and HARDCOPY PROPOSALS will NOT be accepted. Offerors will not be able to upload proposals or documents after the specified CLOSING date and time.
The Gallup-McKinley County School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any formalities or minor inconsistencies, and/or cancel this solicitation in its entirety.
Dated the 29th day of April 2022
By: /S/ Charles Long,
President Board of Education
Gallup-McKinley County
School District No. 1
Journal: May 1, 2022