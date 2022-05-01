Legal Notices-Government

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Public notice is hereby given that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools, Gallup New Mexico, desires to purchase the following:

SCIENCE SUPPLIES,

MATERIALS & EQUIPMENT

Price Agreement

Multi-Year

No. ITB-2022-58RB

COMMODITY CODES:

78588

As more particularly set out in the bid documents, copies of which may be obtained by downloading from the Gallup-McKinley County Schools eBidding platform website

https://gmcs.bonfirehub.

com/portal

Sealed bids for such will be received until 2:00 PM (LOCAL TIME) on May 24, 2022 . FAX and HARDCOPY PROPOSALS will NOT be accepted. Offerors will not be able to upload proposals or documents after the specified CLOSING date and time.

Dated the 29th Day of April 2022

By: /S/Charles Long,

President Board of Education

Gallup-McKinley County

School District No. 1

Journal: May 1, 2022