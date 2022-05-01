Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE OF
INVITATION TO BID
LEA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO
ONE (1) GOOSENECK
COMMAND TRAILER
LEA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
NIGP Code: 07360
BID #07 – (21-22)
DUE DATE: May 16, 2022 – 3:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME)
The Lea County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for the above in the Finance Department, Fourth Floor, Courthouse, Lovington, New Mexico, at the address below.
BIDS WILL BE OPENED immediately after 3:00 P.M. in the Courthouse 1st Floor Commission Chambers.
For a copy of the “Invitation to Bid” and access to possible future addenda, please visit Lea County’s web site at Procurement (leacounty.net) or contact the Finance Department, Courthouse, 100 N. Main, Suite 11, Lovington, NM 88260, (575) 396-8521, ext. 8610; kferguson@leacounty.net
QUESTIONS must be submitted in writing to the same contact info.
Dean Jackson, Chair
May 1, 2022
Journal: May 1, 2022