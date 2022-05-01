Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF A MEETING
OF THE MID REGION COUNCIL OF
GOVERNMENTS
EXECUTIVE BOARD
Mid-Region Council of
Governments
809 Copper Ave. N.W.
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Thursday, May 12, 2022
10:00 a.m.
A copy of the agenda may be picked up at MRCOG, 809 Copper N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87102 or may be viewed at our website at www.mrcog-nm.gov.
Please note that this will be a hybrid meeting. The zoom link will be included in the agenda packet.
ANYONE REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS IS REQUESTED TO NOTIFY THE MRCOG OFFICES AT 247-1750 WITHIN 7 DAYS OF THE MEETING DATE.
Journal: March 1, 2022