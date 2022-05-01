Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF A MEETING

OF THE MID REGION COUNCIL OF

GOVERNMENTS

EXECUTIVE BOARD

Mid-Region Council of

Governments

809 Copper Ave. N.W.

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Thursday, May 12, 2022

10:00 a.m.

A copy of the agenda may be picked up at MRCOG, 809 Copper N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87102 or may be viewed at our website at www.mrcog-nm.gov .

Please note that this will be a hybrid meeting. The zoom link will be included in the agenda packet.

ANYONE REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS IS REQUESTED TO NOTIFY THE MRCOG OFFICES AT 247-1750 WITHIN 7 DAYS OF THE MEETING DATE.

Journal: March 1, 2022