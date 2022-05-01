Legal Notices-Government

The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a research, planning, and development contractor to prepare for implementation of a statewide Office of Family Representation and Advocacy, pursuant to HB 46 (2022). The contract will extend for a one-year period, beginning on July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023. The Contractor will work with the Family Representation Commission. The AOC must receive responses no later than Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. MST. To receive the RFP packet, contact Kerry Armour at (505) 412-9163 at the Administrative Office of the Courts, 237 Don Gaspar Ave, Room 25, Santa Fe, NM 87501 or check the NM Courts website at https://www.nmcourts.gov/request-for-proposals.aspx. RFP packets will not be faxed. The Procurement Code, Sections 13-1-1 to 13-1-199 (NMSA 1978), imposes civil and criminal penalties for its violation. In addition, the New Mexico criminal statutes impose felony penalties for illegal bribes, gratuities, and kickbacks.
Journal: May 1, 2022