Legal Notices-Government

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PUEBLO DE SAN ILDEFONSO

TEWA CENTER AND

GYMNASIUM RENOVATION PROJECTS

RFP # SI-RFP-22-008

Bids for the renovation (including demolition and construction) of the Pueblo de San Ildefonso existing Tewa Center and Gymnasium buildings will be received by the Pueblo at: Pueblo de San Ildefonso, Administration Building, C/O Tribal Administrator, 02 Tunyo Po, Santa Fe, NM 87501 until 3:00 p.m. (Local Time), Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Project Description: This project consists of the renovation of the existing Tewa Center and the Gymnasium per the design documents and specifications provided.

The Bidding Documents, and any subsequent addenda, may be obtained from the Pueblo’s website: www.sanipueblo.org, via the JOBS/RFP tab of the home page. Bidders are responsible for monitoring the website referenced above for notifications of changes and addenda related to these projects.

Please direct any questions regarding the Bidding Documents or the RFP process to Lou Harrington, Project Manager at 505.366.3072, email: lharrington.pm@outlook.com

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pueblo Administration Building, 02 Tunyo Po, Pueblo de San Ildefonso, Santa Fe, Santa Fe, NM 87506.

Journal: May 1, 3, 2022