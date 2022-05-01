Legal Notices-Government

Advertisement for

Request for Proposals

The Rio Rancho Public School District’s Purchasing Department is soliciting proposals for:

RFP No. 2022-022-FAC – Painting Contractor(s) on Demand

Note: Proposal information is available by downloading documents from the RRPS Purchasing Department RFP/ITB link:

https://vrapp.vendorregistry.com/Bids/View/Bids

List?buyerId=056be398

-47ac-419f-bf5d-2a803

5f9fd27

Proposal submittals in response to this notice must be received no later than May 25, 2022, @ 2:00 p.m. All Proposals must be uploaded electronically to the Purchasing Department link referenced above.

A non-mandatory pre-proposal meeting is scheduled on May 10, 2023, @ 10:00 a.m. at Rio Rancho Public Schools District Office Training Center (Training Room 2), 500 Laser Rd. NW, Rio Rancho, NM. Access to the meeting is also available virtually using the following meeting link.

Meeting ID

meet.google.com/xnk-pvbb-dif

Phone Numbers

(US)+1 316-746-4388

PIN: 279 728 311#

This request may be cancelled, or any and all Proposals rejected, in whole or in part, if determined by the Board of Education to be in the best interest of the Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Board of Education

Rio Rancho Public Schools

Amanda Galbraith, President

Journal: May 1, 2022