Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE OF

SPECIAL MEETING

SOUTHWESTERN AREA

WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

The Southwestern Area Workforce Development Board will meet on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) in a virtual meeting via Zoom. To join the meeting by phone, dial: (346) 248-7799, then enter Webinar ID: 858 1578 5699, or to join the meeting online via Zoom, go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85815785699 .

Copies of the agenda can be obtained from Sabrina Scott. Request by phone at (575) 740-8129 or through email at publiccomments@sccog-

nm.com .

The Southwestern Area Workforce Development Board is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will make every effort to provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities who wish to attend a public meeting. Please provide notification at least 72 hours before the meeting by calling (575) 744-4857. WIOA Title I-financially assisted programs and activities are an Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Relay New Mexico: 711 (Voice) or 1-800-659-8331 (TTY). Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Journal: May 1, 2022