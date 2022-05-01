 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

REQUEST FOR BID

Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department the Tribally Designated Housing Entity for the Mescalero Apache Tribe, is requesting bids from qualified General Contractors licensed in the State of New Mexico for Construction Services for the project entitled:

A’diidi ni’kuwaa
Mescalero Permanent
Supportive Housing.

Bid forms, project manual (specifications), construction drawings, and more detailed information, including threshold requirements, are available electronically by request. Documents provided within the Project Manual shall be used in preparing bids.

Inquiries related to the submittal of bids may be addressed to the Project Architect, Elizabeth Suina, at (505) 766-6968 or by e-mail at esuina@suinadesign.com. Bidders shall submit an original and three (3) copies of the bid and required documentation in a sealed envelope clearly marked “A’diidi ni’kuwaa Mescalero Permanent Supportive Housing.” All bids must be received at Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department, ATTN: Althea Palmer, Capital Improvements Manager, 108 Central Ave. or P.O. Box 248, Mescalero, NM 88340, no later than 3:00 p.m., MST, on Friday, May 14, 2022. [Electronic submissions will not be accepted.] Proposals not received by that time and date shall be rejected. Proposals are subject to review by Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department general counsel. Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any and all deficiencies.

Journal: May 1, 2, 2022

