Legal Notices-Government

REQUEST FOR BID

Santo Domingo Tribal Housing Authority, the Tribally Designated Housing Entity for the Pueblo of Santo Domingo, is requesting bids from qualified General Contractors licensed in the State of New Mexico for Construction Services for the project entitled: Santo Domingo Cottonwood.

Bid forms, project manual (specifications), construction drawings, and more detailed information, including threshold requirements, are available electronically by request. Documents provided within the Project Manual shall be used in preparing bids.

Inquiries related to the submittal of bids may be addressed to the Project Architect, Elizabeth Suina, at (505) 782-4550 or by e-mail at esuina@suinadesign.com. Bidders shall submit an original and three (3) copies of the bid and required documentation in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Santo Domingo Cottonwood.” All bids must be received at Suina Design + Architecture, ATTN: Elizabeth Suina, 4411 McLeod Road NE, Suite A-1, Albuquerque, NM 87109, no later than 3:00 p.m., MST, on Friday, May 21, 2022. [Electronic submissions will not be accepted.] Proposals not received by that time and date shall be rejected. Proposals are subject to review by Santo Domingo Tribal Housing Authority general counsel. Santo Domingo Tribal Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any and all deficiencies.

Journal: May 1, 2, 2022