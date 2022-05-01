Legal Notices-Government





TAOS MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS

TAOS, NEW MEXICO

GENERAL CONDITIONS

RFP # 2023-26-A

Maintenance of all District

Campuses/Fields

1. Prices are to be quoted FOB Taos Municipal Schools

2. The bid price must be effective from June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

3. All bidders must bid on Specification and Bid Requirements

4. Terms and payments are 30 days after billing has been received and signed by an authorized school employee accepting the work on the invoice and accepted as a legitimate detailed invoice.

Taos Municipal Schools

RFP # 2023-26-A

Taos Municipal Schools is requesting seald bids. If you desire to submit a proposal, please pick up bid packet from person and address below and return the bid in a sealed envelope addressed to Mr. Robert Valencia, Director of Facilities, Taos Municipal Schools 310 Camino de la Placita, Taos, New Mexico 87571. Your sealed envelope or packet must be properly identified of its contents on the outside as follows. Request bid packet from robert.valencia@taosschools.org

Bid No. 2023-26-A

Maintenance of All School Outdoor Grounds due at 2:00 pm May 17, 2022

The Bid Opening will take place at 11:00 am on May 18, 2022, at the Taos Municipal Schools Administration Building, 310 Camino de la Placita, Taos, New Mexico. Any bids received after the time will be returned unopened.

Taos Municipal Schools reserves the right to reject any/or all bids and waive any technicalities.

Maintenance for one (1) year with possible three-year extension pending school board approval to include Grow-In and Preparation for Opening 2022-23 SY, includes all phases of Ground Maintenance and Field Operations, Irrigation, Mowing, Fertilization, and includes field striping, field set up for games, clean up of all areas and on-site supervision.

Journal: April 30 – May 9, 2022