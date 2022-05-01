Legal Notices-Government





TAOS MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS

TAOS, NEW MEXICO

INVITATION TO BID NO. 2023-26-B

SANITARY SUPPLIES

Term of Bid:

You are hereby invited to submit a bid for the attached described items within the guidelines mentioned in the GENERAL CONDITIONS and SPECIFICATIONS. Please review all documentation before submitting a bid.

If you desire to submit a bid, please enter the necessary information in the appropriate blanks and return the bid packet in a sealed envelope addressed to Robert Valencia, Facility and Grounds Director, Taos Municipal Schools, 310 Camino de la Placita, Taos, NM 87571. robert.valencia@taoschools.org

Your sealed envelope or package must be properly identified of its contents on the outside as follow:

BID NO. 2023-26-B

Taos Municipal Schools

ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, ENOS EAST

310 CAMINO DE LA PLACITA

TAOS, NM 87571

DUE: May 17, 2022

at 2:00 pm

The Bid Opening will take place at 9:00 am on May 18, 2022, at the Taos Municipal Schools Administration Building, 310 Camino de la Placita, Taos, New Mexico. Any bids received after the time will be returned unopened. Bids will be opened publicly and will be opened in the presence of two or more school officials. All bids and modifications shall be time stampe and held in a secure place until the bid opening. No faxes accepted. Bids and modifications are shown only to school personnel having legitimate interest until selection of successful offer is made. The award shall be made to the responsible bidder.

Taos Municipal Schools reserves the right to reject any/or all bids and waive any technicalities. The vendor certifies by signing this form that the general conditions and terms have been read and agreed upon.

Journal: April 30 – May 9, 2022