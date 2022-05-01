 Two shot to death, one fatally stabbed in overnight incidents - Albuquerque Journal

Two shot to death, one fatally stabbed in overnight incidents

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque Police investigate a double homicide on Girard, near Constitution. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
Albuquerque police investigate a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex on the 8900 block of Jefferson NE on Sunday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found shot to death at one scene and another person was fatally stabbed hours later in an unrelated case.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the area of 1200 Girard Northeast, near Constitution.

“Officers were notified that two individuals were shot inside the residence,” said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department. “Upon arrival, officers determined both subjects were deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.”

The case was handed over to homicide detectives.

Then at around 4 a.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 8900 block of Jefferson Northeast, Gallegos said.

“A female was knocking on the door of a neighbor, asking for police to be called,” he said. “The female said she stabbed her boyfriend after the boyfriend attempted to stab her.”

He said that when officers got there, they found a man dead inside the woman’s apartment. Gallegos said the woman was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital to be treated for injuries.

“Additional investigation is pending and the scene is being processed,” he said.

