One killed in overnight I-40 crash

A fatal overnight crash on Interstate 40 near Louisiana led to a partial closure of the interstate.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning when a blue Dodge Charger rear-ended the trailer of a semi-truck, said Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Atkins said both vehicles were headed westbound on I-40 when the Charger steered to the right into another lane and struck the right rear side of the semi-trailer.

“The Charger then spun out of control, coming to a stop on the right shoulder,” Atkins said in an email. She said the male driving the Charger died at the scene. The driver of the semi was checked on scene and was OK.

“It appears speed was a factor on the Charger’s part,” Atkins said. “At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.”

The crash occurred on westbound I-40 at Louisiana, prompting police to block westbound traffic.