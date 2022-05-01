 One killed in overnight I-40 crash - Albuquerque Journal

One killed in overnight I-40 crash

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

A fatal overnight crash on Interstate 40 near Louisiana led to a partial closure of the interstate.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning when a blue Dodge Charger rear-ended the trailer of a semi-truck, said Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Atkins said both vehicles were headed westbound on I-40 when the Charger steered to the right into another lane and struck the right rear side of the semi-trailer.

“The Charger then spun out of control, coming to a stop on the right shoulder,” Atkins said in an email. She said the male driving the Charger died at the scene. The driver of the semi was checked on scene and was OK.

“It appears speed was a factor on the Charger’s part,” Atkins said. “At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.”

The crash occurred on westbound I-40 at Louisiana, prompting police to block westbound traffic.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » One killed in overnight I-40 crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
One killed in overnight I-40 crash
ABQnews Seeker
A fatal overnight crash on Interstate ... A fatal overnight crash on Interstate 40 near Louisiana led to a partial closure of the interstate. The crash occurred early Sunday morning when ...
2
Two shot to death, one fatally stabbed in overnight ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating after ... Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found shot to death at one scene and another person was fatally stabbed hours later ...
3
In Pictures: Tails on the trails
ABQnews Seeker
Two Journal staffers who caught the ... Two Journal staffers who caught the wildlife bug invested in some trail cameras and soon caught something else.
4
'Gathering of all my friends'
ABQnews Seeker
Dancers, drummers not the only ones ... Dancers, drummers not the only ones who gravitate to the annual Gathering of Nations
5
Study looks at needs for the young and homeless
ABQnews Seeker
'It's going to require a unified ... 'It's going to require a unified approach,' one expert says
6
Protections sought for Western bird linked to piñon forests
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife activists say bird plays integral ... Wildlife activists say bird plays integral role in the high desert ecosystem
7
'A moral obligation' to help
ABQnews Seeker
Ukrainian native dodges war, but returns ... Ukrainian native dodges war, but returns to the region to rescue a teen
8
How 'good fires' can turn into wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
Researchers model fire behavior to predict ... Researchers model fire behavior to predict growth, smoke outflows
9
State Police: Attempted ammo theft led to officer shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect shot by off-duty officer Friday ... Suspect shot by off-duty officer Friday at Cabela's is in critical condition