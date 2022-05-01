Residents of north, south Mora urged to flee as wildfire continues to grow

More northern New Mexico residents were told Sunday afternoon to evacuate their homes as the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire complex continues to burn northwest of Las Vegas.

Mora County officials urged residents in north Mora and south Mora to flee their homes.

“These residents must evacuate now,” the counties of Mora and San Miguel said in a joint news release. “Please leave these areas; refusing to leave could be a fatal decision.”

Numerous communities northwest of Las Vegas have already had to evacuate since the blazes sparked, and later combined into one, last month.

Officials announced the new evacuation orders at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Already, the fire complex has burned 102, 258 acres and destroyed 166 homes, according to fire officials. It is 30% contained.

The fire is currently one of the largest fires burning in the country and one of several large wild fires burning in the state.