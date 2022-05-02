Run for the Zoo gets back on track

The celebrated runner’s high reached an even more elevated state at the 35th annual Run for the Zoo on Sunday — and for good reason.

The event, which is one of the biggest fundraisers for the ABQ BioPark, returned to in-person races after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With it came an added sense of joy to be able to run, no matter the reason.

Take Kellie Nickerson, who was the women’s winner of the half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 33 minutes and 23 seconds. She was in a far different place three years ago, which was the last time the event was in business-as-usual mode.

“I was so excited … especially because the last time I ran it I was 36 weeks pregnant, so I just jogged the 5K really slowly,” she said. “Normally I run the half (marathon) and then the 5K with my students.”

Nickerson, who teaches P.E. at Cottonwood School in Corrales, made the best of a difficult situation during the pandemic, as she set up a virtual 5K for her students. It was a success, but there’s no substitute for the real thing.

“It was really fun, but this year I’m excited for them all to be able to do it in person and for me to do it in person and it all to be back. It’s such a wonderful cause,” she said.

“A lot of them are doing the timed 5K. We’re gonna meet up and get a picture before it and they all run their own pace. We get popsicles (after) and then go into the zoo.”

While registration was down heading into the race, organizers were optimistic that the agreeable weather conditions would lead to significantly more last-minute participants in addition to the approximately 5,000 people who had signed up by midweek.

“I think everybody’s really excited to get back. It’s really nice to have people. The volunteers showed up this morning with extra verve, ready to go,” said Run for the Zoo Committee packet pick-up chair Tom Carlson.

“It’s running smoother than it’s ever in the past. I’m very impressed.”

There were plenty of familiar faces from the Albuquerque running community on hand. Five-time Duke City Marathon winner Solomon Kandie captured first place in the men’s 10K with a time of 35 minutes, 34 seconds.

“It’s so good to see everybody getting out and having fun, bringing their families and sharing them,” Kandie said. “Just the usual life of coming together as a family or a community. That’s the best thing. It’s so beautiful to come back.”

Former Sandia and New Mexico State standout Rachael Cuellar, who might best be known for her exploits as an eight-time La Luz trail champion, cruised to victory in the women’s 10K with time of 40 minutes, 33 seconds.

“I feel like it went pretty well. It was a little bit smoky. I could definitely taste the smoke when I was running,” she said.

Still, “it’s a lot easier than running uphill,” she added with a laugh.

And there were others who were just passing through the Land of Enchantment and wanted to partake in the festivities, such as Flagstaff resident Jacob Hojnacki, who clocked in at 1 hour, 18 minutes and 48 seconds to win the men’s half marathon. A former cross country runner at Division III Franklin (Ind.) College, Hojnacki was on a weekend getaway with his wife that included a visit to Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.

“I saw that there was a race here, I was like, ‘Hey, might as well make a weekend of it.’ Check out the sights, run a race, have some fun,” he said.

As evidence of the diverse demographic of runners, Jackson-Wink MMA-trained fighter Aaron Pico was seen sprinting across the line for a ninth-place finish in the half marathon not long after Hojnacki’s victory. A little more than two weeks prior, Pico won his sixth straight fight at Bellator 277 via technical knockout.

For others, like current NMSU student and Albuquerque native Sean Dwyer, it was if the race had never been put on hold. He won the 5K in 2018 and returned with a first place finish this year at 17 minutes, 11 seconds.

“It feels good,” he said. “It doesn’t feel too much different now than it did before.”