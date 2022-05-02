Preps: Carlsbad grabs No. 1 spot in 5A baseball, softball brackets

Carlsbad, Albuquerque Academy, St. Michael’s and Eunice are No. 1 seeds for the high school state baseball tournament that begins this week.

Carlsbad, Centennial, Alamogordo and La Cueva are the top four seeds in Class 5A softball as the New Mexico Activities Association announced the playoff fields in both sports on Sunday afternoon.

BASEBALL: The Cavemen, Sandia, La Cueva and Organ Mountain earned the top four slots in 5A. Although Rio Rancho is ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps.com, the Rams are the No. 7 seed and have to face a dangerous No. 10 seed in District 1-5A rival Volcano Vista.

“It’s the fourth time we’re playing Volcano Vista. What kind of state tournament is it when you’re playing the same team four times?” an upset Rio Rancho coach Ron Murphy said. The teams closed the regular season against each other on Friday.

The Cavemen open against No. 16 Eldorado. The winner of that first-round, best-of-three series — all series start Friday and continue on Saturday — faces No. 8 Rio Grande or No. 9 Farmington in the quarterfinals. The Scorpions were just in the South Valley to play the Ravens on April 19, a game sandwiched between district doubleheaders for both teams. Rio Grande won that matchup, 12-3.

Sandia, the No. 2 seed and District 2 champion, is home to Mayfield. La Cueva, seeded third, plays host to district rival Piedra Vista in the first round. Cleveland, the District 1-5A champ, was seeded No. 6 and is going to be home against Centennial.

n In 4A, Albuquerque Academy and St. Pius, who staged an epic state final last June, are the top two seeds for the playoffs.

The Chargers reside in the same quarter of the draw as No. 8 Valley and No. 9 Belen. The Vikings, should they advance, dropped a 1-0 decision to Academy in the regular-season finale on Friday.

Valley endured a brutal schedule. The Vikings lost 2-1 decisions to La Cueva, Rio Grande and St. Pius, and also met (and lost to) Sandia, Carlsbad and Rio Rancho.

“I think it was a fair seeding,” Vikings coach Chad Kuhn said. “We didn’t win enough games to get a higher seed. … I think we got a tough draw.”

St. Pius plays Ruidoso in the first round. Los Alamos, the 3 seed and a potential threat to the Chargers and Sartans, plays host to Valencia.

n St. Michael’s was followed in 3A by defending state champion Sandia Prep, with East Mountain, coming off a strong regular season, in the 5 slot.

Euncie is seeded No. 1 in Class 2A.

The co-op between Menaul and Oak Grove Classical Academy made state in the second season of this joint program. They carry a 5-3 record — logistics, and an umpiring shortage, prevented the team from playing more games — and a No. 9 seed in the 2A tournament against Laguna-Acoma in the first round on Wednesday. There are three Menaul players on this squad, the rest from Oak Grove.

“I was just hoping, praying that we would get in,” said coach Ruben Lardizabal, whose team starts seven freshmen. “Just to get in, it’s very beneficial for us in the future. Now they’ll be hungry.”

SOFTBALL: Carlsbad, which won its first 24 games this season before losing 8-6 to Hobbs in the first game of a Friday doubleheader, is seeded No. 1 in Class 5A. There are eight play-in games next weekend.

La Cueva, at 4, is the top seed from the metro area, with District 1 champ Rio Rancho at No. 5. The Bears play No. 13 Atrisco Heritage and the last time these two met, the Bears took a 9-8 decision.

District 1 saw all five of its teams qualify for state. Manzano, the District 5 champion, was seeded 14th, with a road game at No. 3 Alamogordo.

n Artesia and Gallup are 1-2 in Class 4A, and the metro area has a strong presence with No. 5 Bernalillo, No. 6 St. Pius and No. 9 Valley. The Spartans meet district rival Albuquerque Academy in the play-in round.

The 3A and 1A-2A playoffs begin May 11 with quarterfinals in the metro area.

TENNIS: The NMAA had not yet released the state team brackets as of early evening Sunday. The individual singles and doubles state event is Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the team portion of state Friday and Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

STATE BASEBALL

Class 5A

First Round — Friday/Saturday

Best-of-3

(16) Eldorado at (1) Carlsbad

(9) Farmington at (8) Rio Grande

(12) Las Cruces at (5) Hobbs

(13) Los Lunas at (4) Organ Mountain

(14) Piedra Vista at (3) La Cueva

(11) Centennial at (6) Cleveland

(10) Volcano Vista at (7) Rio Rancho

(15) Mayfield at (2) Sandia

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 12

At Santa Ana Star Field

Eldorado-Carlsbad winner vs. Farmington-RG winner

Las Cruces-Hobbs winner vs. LL-OM winner

PV-La Cueva winner vs. Centennial-Cleveland winner

RR-VV winner vs. Mayfield-Sandia winner

Class 4A

First Round — Friday/Saturday

Best-of-3

(16) Kirtland Central at (1) Albuquerque Academy

(9) Belen at (8) Valley

(12) Hope Christian at (5) Aztec

(13) Bloomfield at (4) Grants

(14) Valencia at (3) Los Alamos

(11) Miyamura at (6) Santa Teresa

(10) Goddard at (7) Artesia

(15) Ruidoso at (2) St. Pius

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 12

At Rio Rancho HS

KC-AA winner vs. Belen-Valley winner

Hope-Aztec winner vs. Bloomfield-Grants winner

Valencia-LA winner vs. Miyamura-ST winner

Goddard-Artesia winner vs. Ruidoso-SPX winner

Class 3A

First Round — Friday/Saturday

Best-of-3

(1) St. Michael’s, bye

(9) West Las Vegas at (8) Santa Fe Indian

(12) Hatch Valley at (5) East Mountain

(4) Robertson, bye

(3) N.M. Military Institute, bye

(11) Zuni at (6) Cobre

(10) Navajo Prep at (7) Raton

(2) Sandia Prep, bye

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 12

At Cleveland HS

St. Mike’s vs. WLV-SFIS winner

Robertson vs. Hatch-EM winner

NMMI vs. Zuni-Cobre winner

Sandia Prep vs. Navajo Prep-Raton winner

Class 2A

First Round — Wednesday, May 4

Single Elimination

(1) Eunice, bye

(9) Menaul/Oak Grove at (8) Laguna-Acoma

(12) Peñasco at (5) Santa Rosa

(4) Tularosa, bye

(3) Capitan, bye

(11) Loving at (6) Estancia

(10) Texico at (7) McCurdy

(2) Rehoboth Christian, bye

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 12

At Eldorado and Sandia HS

Eunice vs. Menaul/OG-LA winner

Tularosa vs. Peñasco-Santa Rosa winner

Capitan vs. Loving-Estancia winner

Rehoboth vs. Texico-McCurdy winner

Class 1A

Semifinals are Friday, May 13, at Cleveland HS; field will be announced at a later date.

STATE SOFTBALL

Class 5A

First round (play-in)

Friday/Saturday, May 6-7

(16) Sandia at (1) Carlsbad, Friday, 5 p.m.

(9) Piedra Vista at (8) Mayfield

(12) Roswell at (5) Rio Rancho, Eagle Ridge MS

(13) Atrisco Heritage at (4) La Cueva, Friday, 4 p.m.

(14) Manzano at (3) Alamogordo

(11) Farmington at (6) Cleveland, Friday, 6 p.m.

(10) Volcano Vista at (7) Hobbs

(15) Cibola at (2) Centennial

NOTE: Play-in winners advance to championship round May 12 at Cleveland HS.

Class 4A

First round (play-in)

Friday/Saturday, May 6-7

(16) Kirtland Central at (1) Artesia

(9) Valley at (8) Los Alamos

(12) Albuquerque Academy at (5) Bernalillo

(13) Goddard at (4) Lovington

(14) Bloomfield at (3) Silver, Friday, 8 p.m.

(11) Portales at (6) St. Pius

(10) Belen at (7) Aztec

(15) Miyamura at (2) Gallup, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 3A and Class 1A-2A

Softball quarterfinals will be held in Albuquerque or Rio Rancho on May 11; playoff fields will be announced at a later date.