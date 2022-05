Albuquerque police say officers responding to a single vehicle crash in Northeast Albuquerque Sunday night found a person who appeared to have been shot.

The crash occurred at Tahiti Street and Morenci Avenue, near Candelaria and Juan Tabo.

“One individual was transported to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries,” said Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman. “It appears they suffered a gunshot wound.”

Atkins said homicide detectives are investigating.