Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF QUAY

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. D-1010-PB-2022-00004

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF MARTHA TOLES FROST, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned Personal Representative c/o English Law Firm, P.C., Post Office Box 1263, Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401, and filed with the Clerk of the District Court, Quay County Courthouse, Tucumcari, New Mexico.

DATED: April 12, 2022.

LISA COOPER

Co-Personal Representative

CYNTHIA TOLES

Co-Personal Representative

ENGLISH LAW FIRM, P.C.

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

401 South Third Street

Post Office Box 1263

Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401

Journal: May 1, 8, and 15, 2022