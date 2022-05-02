Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00328

In the Matter of the Estate of

SANTIAGO CHAVEZ,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative at 8624 Monsoon Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

DATED: April 1, 2022.

/s/ Catherine C. Gonzales

CATHERINE C. GONZALES

Personal Representative

of the Estate of Santiago

Gonzales, Deceased

/s/ David A. Grammer

DAVID A. GRAMMER III

Grammer Law Offices, P.C.

Attorney for Personal

Representative

2730 San Pedro Drive NE, Suite D

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Tel. (505) 883-9880

Fax (505) 225-4121

david@grammerlawoffices.com

Journal: May 1, 8, 15, 2022