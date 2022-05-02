 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00328

In the Matter of the Estate of
SANTIAGO CHAVEZ,
Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative at 8624 Monsoon Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

DATED: April 1, 2022.

/s/ Catherine C. Gonzales
CATHERINE C. GONZALES
Personal Representative
of the Estate of Santiago
Gonzales, Deceased

/s/ David A. Grammer
DAVID A. GRAMMER III
Grammer Law Offices, P.C.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
2730 San Pedro Drive NE, Suite D
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Tel. (505) 883-9880
Fax (505) 225-4121
david@grammerlawoffices.com

Journal: May 1, 8, 15, 2022

