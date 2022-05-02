Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF HEARING:

NM Alcoholic Beverage Control Division Hearings are being conducted telephonically. To attend the public hearing please call Toll Free: 1-415-655-0002, enter meeting number: 2498 970 6262 on the date and time of the hearing. If you wish to submit a public comment, please email assigned Hearing Officer, Charmaine Martinez at Charmaine.martinez2@state.nm.us.

A hearing will be held on May 16 2022 at 12:45 p.m. regarding Application No. 1230101 for a Restaurant B Liquor License issued to J N I, LLC, d/b/a Gardunos, located at 10031 Coors Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114

Journal: May 1, 2022