 What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling? - Albuquerque Journal

What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?

By Victoria Milko / Associated Press

What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?

Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel.

It’s why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you’re traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.

In some places, you won’t be able to board flights until you test negative. In others, you might also be required to stay in a quarantine facility.

Since results from a PCR test can remain positive for weeks after an infection, those who have had COVID-19 might have to get documentation from a doctor or health authorities saying they’ve recovered. Some travel only requires an antigen test.

If you end up needing medical treatment, check with your embassy for suggested health care providers. Keep in mind that some countries still have overwhelmed health care systems due to the pandemic.

Plan time for recovery since some countries — including the U.S. — require a negative test for reentry. Exceptions to this policy may be granted on an “extremely limited” basis, such as in the event of an emergency medical evacuation or humanitarian crisis, says the CDC.

It also helps to be financially prepared to pay unexpected bills. While it varies country to country, travelers are often responsible for costs associated with any isolation or medical treatments needed.

Travel companies suggest getting insurance that will cover the cost of treatment, isolation or rescheduled travel plans. Some countries require that you have insurance before you’re allowed to enter.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What do we know about the new omicron mutant?

Can your pet get COVID-19?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed after two years?

Home » News » Nation » What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?
More News
What happens if I get COVID-19 ... What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling? Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being ...
2
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
AP Feeds
People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks ... People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardment and deprivation as they arrived Monday in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited ...
3
Met Gala returns to traditional spot on first Monday ...
AP Feeds
Well, hello first Monday in May. ... Well, hello first Monday in May. The year's biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar ...
4
2 people rescued 50 hours after China building collapse
AP Feeds
Two people were rescued Sunday from ... Two people were rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped ...
5
Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
AP Feeds
A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from ... A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker ...
6
Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine
AP Feeds
Harrison Jozefowicz quit his job as ... Harrison Jozefowicz quit his job as a Chicago police officer and headed overseas soon after Russia invaded Ukraine. An Army veteran, he said he ...
7
Final day of Mississippi fest canceled after fatal shooting
AP Feeds
A law enforcement officer shot and ... A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late ...
8
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'
AP Feeds
Germany says it's making progress on ... Germany says it's making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by ...
9
Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions
AP Feeds
For travelers heading to Europe, summer ... For travelers heading to Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe's ...