 Phoenix police shot and wound man waving machete in roadway - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police shot and wound man waving machete in roadway

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was shot after charging at an officer while wielding a machete.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in south Phoenix near the intersection of 19th and Southern avenues.

Officers were actually in the area on an unrelated call when they received reports of a man with a machete in an open field.

They located him and ordered him to put the machete down. However, they were not able to communicate with him because the man only spoke Spanish.

Officers say he then walked into traffic.

An officer used a stunbag shotgun several times but the man was not affected. They say an officer then fired on him with a handgun when he began advancing toward him.

Officers administered first aid until firefighters arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. No others were injured.

Police have not identified him. The police shooting is under investigation.

