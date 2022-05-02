NM Behavioral Health Institute evacuated as fire moves toward Las Vegas

The New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute evacuated patients on Monday morning as the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire raged toward Las Vegas.

Las Vegas city councilor Barbara Casey said that the National Guard began helping the state-operated psychiatric hospital evacuate patients around 1 a.m.

“The winds were horrendous yesterday,” Casey said.

Some patients will be moved to Fort Bayard Medical Center in southern New Mexico.

Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Luna and Cinder areas of Las Vegas on Monday morning.

Residents in the areas of Creston and Bibb were told to be ready to evacuate.

“The hotels here are all full,” Casey said. “This morning they recommended that if you were being evacuated to go to the Glorieta Baptist Assembly.”

Luna Community College, which is serving as a headquarters for several disaster agencies, is in an evacuation zone. Casey said those teams are sheltering in place.

Operations sections chief Todd Abel said Monday that the fire “made a very big run” on Sunday night, which pushed the blaze close to Bradner Reservoir and the United World College.

Crews are putting fire lines west of Las Vegas.

“We have crews in there working on doing what we call a firing operation, where they’re actually removing the fuel between the fire and that line to make sure that fire doesn’t want to make a hard run and get over that line,” Abel said.

The fire has burned more than 120,000 acres and is just 20% contained.