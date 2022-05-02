 Sports SpeakUp: Baseball, softball excitement to come from high school instead of UNM, 'Topes - Albuquerque Journal

Sports SpeakUp: Baseball, softball excitement to come from high school instead of UNM, ‘Topes

By Sports Speak Up

UNM FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL are supposedly in a marathon and not a sprint? I guess we better add baseball and softball to the list, too. Somebody, anybody, just get us 3 outs in the last inning and put the pinball machine to rest for at least one series. And our Isotopes? Family fun but let’s just say they’re not the old winning Dukes teams, as they’ve taken their usual spot in the basement of the PCL East Division. It appears as though the baseball and softball excitement in Albuquerque will have to come from the upcoming high school state championships.

— Forever a Duke

THE JOURNAL’S STEVE VIRGEN reported UNM’s football opener vs. Maine, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 might be moved to Thursday, Sept. 1 to get ahead of the Labor Day weekend. That scheduling was attempted last season with Houston Baptist and the result was an ultra empty University Stadium. Again, not everyone goes to Elephant Butte for the weekend and many have visitors coming to town, looking for something different to do. The only advantage would be a few extra days to prepare for the conference opener vs. perennial MWC power Boise State (why the second week of the season, MWC?).

— Lobo Town Resident

UNFORTUNATELY, IT’S UNLIKELY that UNM officials will protest to the NCAA regarding the UNM women’s golf team not receiving an invitation to play in the Albuquerque Regional. For all sports over the years, it’s been apparent that it’s easier to just not “rock the boat” with either the NCAA or MWC and accept whatever these entities toss New Mexico’s way. Also, other than Mike Bradbury, UNM’s coaches seem to be muzzled. The best we can do in this state is to keep writing to the Journal’s Sports Speak Up! column. Rest assured, UNM’s fans’ opinions reach both the NCAA and MWC administrators.

— JJ

