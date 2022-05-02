NMSU Aggie Caravan starts in Gallup on May 11

The 2022 Aggie Caravan is set to make three stops throughout New Mexico in May to give opportunities for New Mexico State fans to mingle with Aggie coaches and administrators.

NM State’s athletic director Mario Moccia, along with head football coach Jerry Kill, head men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar and head women’s basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch will be among some of the Aggie athletics personalities making the rounds during the 2022 Aggie Caravan.

“Having to eliminate in-person gatherings the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions really impacted the statewide reach of Aggie Athletics and we are so happy to get our new head coaches back on the road to meet Aggie fans around our entire state,” Moccia said in a release. “With NM State serving as New Mexico’s land grant institution, we have placed an emphasis on making sure to meet Aggie supports throughout the state on their home turf.”

The caravan will travel 350 miles north before making its first stop at Sammy C’s Rock N’ Sports Pub & Grille in Gallup, N.M., on May 11. Aggie fans can find the group at the notable sports bar from 5-8 p.m.​

The next stop on the New Mexico tour will be for lunch in the state’s capital. In Santa Fe, the caravan will have their midday meal at Tomasita’s from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. on May 12.​

Later on the evening of May 12, the caravan will make its way south to Albuquerque for its final stop. There they will be joined by NM State supporters for an evening function at the Nativo Lodge from 5-8 p.m.​

“Creating relationships and continuing to build on existing ones is vital to the continued success of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics programs,” concluded Moccia.

For questions regarding details of the Aggie Caravan, contact NM State athletics event coordinator Maria Aguilar via email at maguil02@nmsu.edu or by phone at 575-646-8050.