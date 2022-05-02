Lujan Grisham campaign accused of exceeding donation cap

SANTA FE — A complaint filed with the State Ethics Commission accuses Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign of violating the state cap on political contributions from a single source.

Her campaign, in turn, said it has already refunded the extra money.

The ethics complaint centers on $22,000 in donations from the Pueblo of Santo Domingo since the beginning of last year.

For gubernatorial candidates, state law limits contributions from a single entity to $20,800, or $10,400 for each of the primary and general election cycles.

Brett Kokinadis, director of the Stop MLG Political Action Committee, filed the complaint with New Mexico’s ethics agency last week and announced it Monday.

He noted that it’s the second complaint he’s filed against the governor over excess contributions.

About five months ago, Lujan Grisham’s campaign refunded $4,200 to a potash company after having initially accepted $25,000 and — at the request of the ethics commission — sent another $4,200 to a state election fund that offers public financing for judicial candidates, according to documents released by the commission in January.

“New Mexicans are all too aware of the repeated unlawful acts by Gov. Lujan Grisham,” Kokinadis said.

Kendall Witmer, a spokeswoman for the governor’s campaign, said the extra money has been returned.

“The campaign refunded the excess contribution and is in compliance with guidance set by the New Mexico Secretary of State,” Witmer said in a written statement.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, is unopposed in the June 7 primary and will face Republican and Libertarian candidates in the fall general election.