9 NM student projects win big at Climate Innovations Challenge

Nine New Mexico student projects picked up awards at the Climate Innovations Challenge Virtual Student Showcase.

The students competed against five other states and Kenyan students.

The CIC Showcase was the culmination of a science-based climate adaptation and resilience curriculum created and produced by Climate Advocates Voces Unidas (CAVU).

“As you’ve learned through your participation in the Climate Innovation Challenge, adaptation and mitigation strategies help address climate change in different ways, but no single option is sufficient by itself,” said Phil Lucero, education director at CAV, during the event. “That is why we need to think locally, addressing smaller impacts as they present themselves in our own communities. If we approach the problem this way, it becomes more manageable, and we will feel more empowered by the success of our actions,”

According to CAVU, the CIC program cultivates student leaders who can think innovatively and communicate effectively about addressing problems that arise in our changing climate.

Students produced two to four-minute videos or presentations that evaluate a specific climate vulnerability or impact and present a creative solution.

In its third year, CIC grew to serve nearly 1,500 students and more than 200 projects were submitted.

Youth from across New Mexico, New Jersey, Florida, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, and Kenya submitted stories about their ideas for local climate change solutions.

The event included a screening of award-winning student video projects, award presentations, and a keynote address by Armon Alex, a 22-year-old accomplished science communicator, ocean conservationist, and a TEDx speaker from Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I strongly believe young people like you and I will drastically change the future of our world. That may seem like a large weight on our shoulders, but truthfully I see it as a moment of greatness and opportunity. There is no doubt in my mind that you can change the world because it starts with invigorating change in our communities”, Armon Alex said to students at the event.

All entries were judged by a panel of scientists, educators, and visual media professionals.

♦ Best In Show: The MacGyver Award — “Addressing Inevitability: Composting for a Healthier Earth” by Maia, a 10th-grade student at New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe. Teacher: Sarah Rowe.

♦ Outstanding Entry by a Large Group or Class — “Playground Trellis” by Amarie, Caitlin, Mateo & Samuel, 4th-grade students at Amy Biehl Community School, Santa Fe. Teacher: Malcolm Smith Carlile.

♦ Outstanding Entry in Elementary School — “Fish Paradise” by Jacob, Seth & Austin, 5th-grade students at Amy Biehl Community School, Santa Fe. Teacher: Malcolm Smith Carlile.

♦ Outstanding Entry in Middle School, sponsored by Positive Energy Solar — “Biochar: Soil’s Best Friend” by Alex, Adrian & Athena, homeschool students in 5th & 7th grades, Albuquerque. Teacher: Anni Hanna.

♦ Best Style: Presentation — “Wood Paper Alternatives” by Maelle, a 7th-grade student at Santa Fe Prep, Santa Fe. Teacher: Robin Koval.

♦ Most Practical Concept — Sustainable and Biodegradable Menstrual Hygiene” by Neve, a 10th-grade student at New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe. Teacher: Sarah Rowe.

♦ Most Effective/Efficient Concept — “Community Gardens” by Ada & Leela, 9th & 10th-grade students at Albuquerque Academy, Albuquerque. Teachers: Meg Reese & Mandy Busby.

♦ Most Innovative/Creative Concept — “3D Printing Homes” by Alexandra & Lilly, 6th-grade students at the New Mexico International School, Albuquerque. Teacher: Amanda Kraft.

♦ Best Style: Film/Video/Animation — “Stop Eating Meat” by Addie, a 10th-grade student at the New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe. Teacher: Acacia McCombs.