‘Topes Today: Bernard named PCL Player of the Week

At Oklahoma City, 10:05 a.m.

RADIO: 610 AM/95.9 FM

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: OF Wynton Bernard has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 26-May 1.

Bernard went 9-for-23 (.391) with three doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs while playing in all six contests. He led off Wednesday and Thursday’s contests with home runs on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, becoming the first known professional to accomplish the feat since Ronald Acuna Jr. for the Braves in 2018. Bernard’s leadoff heroics Wednesday and Thursday marked the first time in his 11-year professional career that he had gone deep in back-to-back contests, then he made it three games in a row with a two-run shot Friday night. He ranks second in the PCL in RBIs (22) and extra-base hits (14), while he is fifth in total bases (49) among categories he has enough plate appearances to qualify for the leaderboard.

This is Bernard’s second career Player of the Week honor, as he also received the accolade for the week of May 25, 2015, while with the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit) of the Double-A Eastern League. He is the second Isotope to garner such honors this season after Tim Lopes earned it for the week of April 12-17.

NEXT HOME GAME: May 10, vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.