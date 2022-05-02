 'Topes Today: Bernard named PCL Player of the Week - Albuquerque Journal

‘Topes Today: Bernard named PCL Player of the Week

By Journal staff and wire reports

Wynton Bernard

At Oklahoma City, 10:05 a.m.

RADIO: 610 AM/95.9 FM

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: OF Wynton Bernard has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 26-May 1.

Bernard went 9-for-23 (.391) with three doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs while playing in all six contests. He led off Wednesday and Thursday’s contests with home runs on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, becoming the first known professional to accomplish the feat since Ronald Acuna Jr. for the Braves in 2018. Bernard’s leadoff heroics Wednesday and Thursday marked the first time in his 11-year professional career that he had gone deep in back-to-back contests, then he made it three games in a row with a two-run shot Friday night. He ranks second in the PCL in RBIs (22) and extra-base hits (14), while he is fifth in total bases (49) among categories he has enough plate appearances to qualify for the leaderboard.

This is Bernard’s second career Player of the Week honor, as he also received the accolade for the week of May 25, 2015, while with the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit) of the Double-A Eastern League. He is the second Isotope to garner such honors this season after Tim Lopes earned it for the week of April 12-17.

NEXT HOME GAME: May 10, vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

Home » Sports » ‘Topes Today: Bernard named PCL Player of the Week

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Topes Today: Bernard named PCL Player of the Week
Isotopes
At Oklahoma City, 10:05 a.m. RADIO: ... At Oklahoma City, 10:05 a.m. RADIO: 610 AM/95.9 FM PLAYER OF THE WEEK: OF Wynton Bernard has been named the Pacific Coast League Player ...
2
Sizzling Bernard setting high standard for Isotopes
Featured Sports
Warren Schaeffer says Wynton Bernard is ... Warren Schaeffer says Wynton Bernard is a role model for him. It's the type of talk you don't often hear a manager say of ...
3
Sacramento outslugs Albuquerque 12-8
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Sacramento 6:35 p.m., ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Sacramento 6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Mariachis beanie giveaway/Bark in the Park PROBABLES: River Cats TBA vs. Isotopes ...
4
It's about time: Rules speed up Isotopes games, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trying to shave time off long ... Trying to shave time off long games, MLB is trying out new pace of play rules in the minors, and it's working at Isotopes ...
5
Bernard's blast gives Isotopes big boost
Isotopes
Wynton Bernard set an impressive tone ... Wynton Bernard set an impressive tone for the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday night. The 'Topes' pitching staff made it stand up. Bernard blasted a ...
6
Hurdle, Helton agree: Winning is a priority, even in ...
Featured Sports
Todd Helton and Clint Hurdle enjoyed ... Todd Helton and Clint Hurdle enjoyed considerable success wearing Colorado Rockies uniforms. They re ...
7
'Topes Today: Isotopes come out on top, 9-6
ABQnews Seeker
Monday: Off Sunday: The Isotopes offense ... Monday: Off Sunday: The Isotopes offense tied a season-high with 16 hits, while Dillon Overton spun 6 effective innings and led Albuquerque to a ...
8
'Tope, ex-Lobo Peterson has 200 pro/college home runs
Featured Sports
Albuquerque Isotope and former UNM Lobo ... Albuquerque Isotope and former UNM Lobo D.J. Peterson has hit 200 career professional and collegiate home runs.
9
Thursday loss extends Isotopes' road miseries
Featured Sports
'TOPES FRIDAY: At Round Rock 6:05 ... 'TOPES FRIDAY: At Round Rock 6:05 p.m. 610 AM/95.9 FM Probables: Isotopes RHP Ryan Feltner (1-0, 3.52) vs. Express LHP Jake Latz (2-1, 2.40) ...