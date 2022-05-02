 Woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing - Albuquerque Journal

Woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

When 40-year-old Michelle Morgan knocked on a neighbor’s door early Sunday morning, bloodied and asking for help calling police, she said she had stabbed her boyfriend after he stabbed her.

Michelle Morgan, 40 (MDC)

But investigators say there were many inconsistencies in her story and the physical evidence at the scene did not support her version of events.

Morgan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Morgan does not have a criminal history in New Mexico according to court records. Prosecutors have asked for her to be held in the county jail pending trial.

The incident was one of three homicide investigations — with four victims — over the weekend.

Around 4 a.m., officers were called to a stabbing at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson north of Alameda NE. Morgan’s boyfriend, Martin Miera, had been stabbed multiple times in the head, face and neck and died on the bathroom floor. Police said his throat had been cut just below his jaw line and his Achilles tendon on both ankles had been severed. A silver knife, covered with blood, was lying nearby.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, one of the apartment complex’s residents told police Morgan knocked on her door, asked her to call the police and said “he’s hurt really bad.” The neighbor called 911 and the dispatcher gave instructions to Morgan on how to perform CPR.

The neighbor said that she has heard arguments between Morgan and Miera in the past and Morgan once told her there was physical and emotional abuse in the relationship.

Morgan was taken to the hospital, treated for lacerations to her right leg and knuckles and bruising to her hand and then released.

When detectives interviewed Morgan she told them that she and Miera went to Sandia Casino and then to La Luz trail, where they got into an argument. Morgan told detectives she left Miera at the trail and took his car to a park near her apartment. He eventually came back to the apartment and she let him in.

“Michelle said Martin was upset and retrieved a knife from the kitchen,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “At this point Michelle began to explain the events surrounding the death of Martin Miera. There were numerous inconsistencies in Michelle’s version of what occurred during the struggle between her and Martin and how he ultimately sustained his numerous observed injuries.”

The detective said when confronted with the inconsistencies, Morgan changed her account and said she was the one who got the knife from the kitchen. She said she severed Miera’s Achilles tendons to immobilize him but also said he weighed under 140 pounds and was weakened by an abdominal surgery that he underwent three days before the attack, according to the complaint.

“At this point she admitted to stabbing Martin four times in the upper chest region and ‘cut’ his face around four times,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Michelle said she was overcome with ‘rage and adrenaline’ and could not recall the amount of times she stabbed and slashed Martin.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
When 40-year-old Michelle Morgan knocked on ... When 40-year-old Michelle Morgan knocked on a neighbor's door early Sunday morning, bloodied and asking for help calling police, she said she had stabbed ...
2
9 NM student projects win big at Climate Innovations ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine New Mexico student projects picked ... Nine New Mexico student projects picked up awards at the Climate Innovations Challenge Virtual Student Showcase. The students competed against five other states and ...
3
Lujan Grisham campaign accused of exceeding donation cap
2022 election
A complaint filed with the State ... A complaint filed with the State Ethics Commission accuses Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign of violating the state cap on political contributions from ...
4
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities on Monday continued the hunt ... Authorities on Monday continued the hunt for an 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect and issued an arrest warrant for the Alabama jail official they now ...
5
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake ...
ABQnews Seeker
A body inside a barrel was ... A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one ...
6
Public libraries offer safe space for everyone
ABQnews Seeker
De-escalation skills a requirement of the ... De-escalation skills a requirement of the job of an accessible librarian
7
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
ABQnews Seeker
A federal jury on Monday convicted ... A federal jury on Monday convicted a New York Police Department veteran of assaulting an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot, rejecting his claim ...
8
Jury deadlocks in murder trial of ABQ teenager
ABQnews Seeker
A jury deadlocked Monday in the ... A jury deadlocked Monday in the murder trial of Noah Duran, who prosecutors alleged fatally shot a man at North Domingo Baca Park in ...
9
TOP OF MIND: With gasoline prices up and zero ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: With gasoline prices up and zero fares for public transit in Albuquerque this year, will you ride a ...