 Sicangu Lakota woman from South Dakota crowned Miss Indian World - Albuquerque Journal

Sicangu Lakota woman from South Dakota crowned Miss Indian World

By Journal Staff Report

Tashina Red Hawk of the Sicangu Lakota tribe from South Dakota, competes in the Miss Indian World pageant at the Kiva Auditorium on Thursday, which she won. Twenty-three contestants vied for the title at the 2022 Gathering of Nations. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

bright spotAfter a competition that ran across four days, 18-year-old Tashina Red Hawk, a member of the Sicangu Lakota tribe from Rosebud, South Dakota, was crowned Miss Indian World during the 2022 Gathering of Nations Powwow.

Twenty-three contestants vied for the title over the weekend, with the final selection made by a panel of judges.

For her traditional talent, Red Hawk sang a Lakota song, discussed bead work and horse culture, and put on a bow-and-arrow demonstration. She also won awards for best essay and best personal interview.

With the exception of the last two years, when COVID forced it to be put on hold, the Miss Indian World pageant has been held annually since 1984 – one year after the first Gathering of Nations was held. The pageant gives young Native American women an opportunity to showcase their tribes and cultures, while representing all Native women and serving as a cultural ambassador for all Native Americans.

Contestants must be of Native or Indigenous American descent, single, have no children and have never been married. In addition to the title, contestants are able to win individual awards based on their scores.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Sicangu Lakota woman from South Dakota crowned Miss Indian World

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

