Officer-involved killing of New Mexico woman raises transparency questions

LAS CRUCES – A Las Cruces police officer shot and killed 75-year-old Amelia Baca on the evening of April 16. But it wasn’t until two days later that the city confirmed a killing occurred via a news release after multiple news media outlets published the family’s account.

The news release left out several details, such as Baca’s name and age, and raised several questions that have, so far, gone unanswered by city and police officials.

“The Officer-involved Incident Task Force is still in the preliminary stages of its investigation into Saturday’s death of 75-year-old Amelia Baca of Las Cruces,” City of Las Cruces spokesperson Dan Trujillo said April 19 in a response to the Sun-News regarding the timeline of the investigation and whether a specialized mental health team was deployed to the scene.

Trujillo added, “the Las Cruces Police Department cannot provide details of the investigation at this time. The name of the officer will not be released at this time. The Officer-involved Incident Task Force will release findings from the investigation at an appropriate time.”

Six days after the shooting at about 6:30 p.m., LCPD released a produced video that featured selected screenshots from the responding officer’s body camera and snippets from the 911 call made before the shooting.

The produced video confirmed the family’s account that Baca was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting. In the portions of the 911 call shared, Baca’s daughter asked for emergency personnel to assist her since her mother was wielding a knife and threatening her life.

Body camera screenshots in the video showed the responding officer pointing his gun at Baca who was holding two kitchen knives and standing in her doorway. The video tells watchers that the officer told Baca to drop the knives, although that portion of the officer’s body camera was not made available in the released video.

While the video shed some light on the incident, it did not reveal what happened. The Sun-News requests for the full-body camera video and full 911 call have been denied.

The delay in information has raised questions about how and when police decide to inform the public about what they’re up to. It also highlighted an internal personnel shift within the city’s communication office that, for a time, drastically limited how much information came out of the police department.

When asked, City of Las Cruces Director of Communication Mandy Guss said her communications team delayed putting out information regarding Baca’s death because they were trying to confirm the accuracy of the information.

“I think the most important thing for me that we want to explain in any of these incidents, is that we want to provide accurate information,” Guss said. “And, it can take time to get the details together.”

Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said a news release had been given to him well before it was released April 18.

“There was a (news) release that was actually ready to go,” Dominguez told the Sun-News. “For whatever reason, I’m not sure why I didn’t get it.”