Lobos go Beast Mode at Night of Champions

By Journal staff and wire reports

The University of New Mexico football team held its Night of Champions weightlifting competition event Monday at the weight room inside the Tow Diehm Facility.

Monday also turned out to be a night of huge improvement.

The Lobos had a total of 30 lifts match or better previous max performances. Last year, that total was 18.

Adam Gay, a UNM offensive lineman, highlighted the evening with a 610-pound squat, obliterating his previous best, which was 565 pounds.

Gay was one of 20 football players to compete in the Night of Champions that included eight players in the clean, and six players each in the bench and squat.

“This was a terrific night and I’m so appreciative of the huge amount of fans that came out to watch,” UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said in a press release. “Derrick (Baker), Tim (Gray) and Deep (Mahein) have done a great job of motivating and teaching and getting the most out of our guys. It’s a great step in the right direction. Now the next nine weeks are the most important for us, to continue to get in the weight room and continue to get stronger.”

