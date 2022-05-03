 NM Ice Wolves advance to NAHL South Division finals for first time - Albuquerque Journal

NM Ice Wolves advance to NAHL South Division finals for first time

By Journal staff and wire reports

The New Mexico Ice Wolves, in their third year of existence, advanced to the North American Hockey League South Division finals for the first time with a 4-2 win over Wichita Falls in Game 5 of a best-of-five series Monday night at Outpost Ice Arena.

Sully Scholle’s goal with 16:26 left in the game gave New Mexico a 3-2 lead. Will Howard, Dillan Bentley and Jake Keller scored a goal each.

New Mexico will play against the Lone Star Brahmas in North Richland Hills, Texas Friday at 6:30 p.m. MT to open the South Division finals in the Robertson Cup playoffs.

