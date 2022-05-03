 Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years - Albuquerque Journal

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

By Jessica Gresko / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court keeps secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule until they actually do.

That is, apparently, until Monday evening when Politico published what it said is a draft of an opinion in a major abortion case that was argued in the fall. While there have, on very rare occasions, been leaks of the outcomes in cases, the publication of an apparent draft running nearly 100 pages was without an evident modern parallel.

The draft says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade, that legalized abortion nationwide. A decision in the case had been expected before the court begins its summer recess in late June or early July, so it could be more than a month before the court actually issues a final opinion. If the court does what the draft suggests, the ruling would upend a nearly 50-year-old decision; its advance publication would also disturb an almost unbroken tradition of secrecy at the court.

The document posted by Politico, which The Associated Press could not independently verify but which some court watchers said appeared legitimate, says the court’s opinion is delivered by Justice Samuel Alito. It also says the draft was distributed to other members of the court in February. Alito is a member of the court’s six-justice conservative majority.

Lawyers and others who watch the court closely were shocked. Neal Katyal, who has argued dozens of cases before the court and as a young lawyer worked for Justice Stephen Breyer, compared the apparent leak to The New York Times’ 1971 publication of the government’s secret history of the Vietnam War, known as the Pentagon Papers.

“This is the equivalent of the pentagon papers leak, but at the Supreme Court. I’m pretty sure there has never ever been such a leak. And certainly not in the years I’ve been following the Supreme Court,” Katyal wrote on Twitter.

Part of the reason the Supreme Court has historically been so leak-proof is that only a handful of people have access to decisions before they’re published. That includes the justices themselves and the small group of people who work for them. The justices’ clerks, young lawyers who work for the justices for a year and who would be among those who could see a draft opinion, sign pledges of confidentiality.

Still, there have been leaks before, though not of the apparent magnitude of the document posted by Politico. In 1973, for example, Time magazine’s David Beckwith reported on the outcome of Roe v. Wade before the decision was published. But because the magazine was a weekly, Beckwith’s scoop arrived just hours before the decision was made public.

And in the late 1970s, ABC’s Tim O’Brien had a half a dozen scoops on rulings. The reports both astonished and upset the justices, according to a book by Barrett McGurn, the court’s former public information officer. It was unclear where O’Brien was getting his information, though then-Chief Justice Warren Burger suspected someone in the court’s print shop, who would have had access to the rulings.

It was similarly unclear who might have leaked the apparent draft to Politico or what their motivations might be. The news outlet said only that it had “received a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings … along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.”

University of Georgia professor Jonathan Peters, who has written about leaks at the court, has noted that Roe isn’t the only high-profile case where there’s been a leak. The New York Tribune, for example, published a “running account of the court’s deliberations in Dred Scott,” the infamous 1857 decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens.

“Supreme Court leaks are rare, but they are hardly unprecedented,” Peters wrote in 2012. “The court, just like our other public institutions, is made up of political animals. We shouldn’t be shocked when they act that way.”

Home » AP Feeds » Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively
AP Feeds
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met ... Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore ...
2
Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low
AP Feeds
Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities ... Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. ...
3
US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern ...
AP Feeds
A senior U.S. official warned that ... A senior U.S. official warned that Russia plans to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine later this month, and the Mariupol steel mill that ...
4
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe
AP Feeds
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A draft opinion ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that ...
5
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
AP Feeds
Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel ... Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after ...
6
Jill Biden: Resilience of Ukrainian refugees 'inspires me'
AP Feeds
Jill Biden said she is heading ... Jill Biden said she is heading to Romania and Slovakia later this week to visit with Ukrainian families who fled for their lives after ...
7
Trump's bid to shape GOP faces test with voters ...
AP Feeds
Donald Trump's post-presidency enters a new ... Donald Trump's post-presidency enters a new phase this month as voters across the U.S. begin weighing the candidates he elevated to pursue a vision ...
8
2 people rescued 50 hours after China building collapse
AP Feeds
Two people were rescued Sunday from ... Two people were rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped ...
9
Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
AP Feeds
A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from ... A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker ...