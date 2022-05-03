Legal Notices-Government

-LEGAL NOTICE TO

BIDDERS –

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Proposals will be received by the Board of Education of Central Consolidated School (CCSD) at their Purchasing Department in Shiprock, New Mexico, at 3:00 PM, local time, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 for furnishing:



Request for Proposals

RFP 2022-OPT-105

Propane Services

Bid conditions and specifications may be obtained at the Purchasing Department, Shiprock, New Mexico via phone (505) 368-4984 or email waltc@centralschools.org .

Proposals received after 3:00 PM, local time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 will be returned to the Bidder unopened.

Proposals will be opened June 8, 2022 at the CCSD Finance Department located in Shiprock, NM. This is not a public opening.

It is the responsibility of the Offeror to deliver the proposal at the appointed date, time, and location stated herein. Proposals are to be sealed and plainly marked with RFP Name, date and time of opening. Late proposals and Faxed or Electronic Bids will not be accepted.

Until the final award, Central Consolidated School District reserves the right to reject any and / or all proposals, to waive technicalities, and to proceed otherwise when the best interest of the District will be realized thereby.

CENTRAL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

SHIPROCK, NEW MEXICO 87420

Journal: May 3, 2022