Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Albuquerque Environmental Planning Commission (EPC) will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:40 a.m., using the Zoom remote-meeting application:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://cabq.zoom.us/j/
2269592859

Meeting ID: 226 959 2859
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,2269592859# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,2269592859# US (Houston)

Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US
(Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 226 959 2859

Find your local number: https://cabq.zoom.us/u/alDEsva2b

Project # 2022-006830
RZ-2022-00016 – Zoning Map Amendment (Zone Change)
ABQ Land Use Consulting, LLC / Carl Garcia, agent for Elizabeth Hoover, requests a Zoning Map Amendment from MX-H to RM-C for all or a portion of Lot 21, and the western 25 feet of Lot 20, Block 10, East Central Business Addition, located at 11,121 Acoma Rd. SE, south of Central Ave. SE, between Elizabeth St. SE and Dorothy St. SE, approximately 0.3 acre (L-21)
Staff Planners: Megan Jones & Leroy Duarte

Environmental Planning
Commission

APPROVED

Mikaela Renz-Whitmore
Urban Design & Development
Planning Department

Journal: May 3, 2022

