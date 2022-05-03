Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Albuquerque Environmental Planning Commission (EPC) will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. , using the Zoom remote-meeting application:

Project # 2022-006830

RZ-2022-00016 – Zoning Map Amendment (Zone Change)

ABQ Land Use Consulting, LLC / Carl Garcia, agent for Elizabeth Hoover, requests a Zoning Map Amendment from MX-H to RM-C for all or a portion of Lot 21, and the western 25 feet of Lot 20, Block 10, East Central Business Addition, located at 11,121 Acoma Rd. SE, south of Central Ave. SE, between Elizabeth St. SE and Dorothy St. SE, approximately 0.3 acre (L-21)

Staff Planners: Megan Jones & Leroy Duarte

Environmental Planning

Commission

APPROVED

Mikaela Renz-Whitmore

Urban Design & Development

Planning Department

Journal: May 3, 2022