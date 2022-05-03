Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE

TO ALL CITIZENS AND PARTIES IN INTEREST:

Notice is hereby given that the City of Albuquerque Land Use Hearing Officer will hold a public hearing on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Council Committee Room, 9th Floor, Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Government Center, One Civic Plaza NW, to consider the following:

AC-22-7, PR-2021-006330-VA-2021-00449-VA-2022-00068:

Rodey, Dickason, Sloan, Akin, & Robb, P.A. c/o Paul M. Roybal, agent for Samuel J. Reynolds, appeals the Zoning Hearing Examiner’s decision to Deny a Permit – Wall or Fence – Major for a courtyard wall for Lot 20, Block 14, Broadmoor Addition located at 4200 Brockmont Ave. NE, zoned R-1B

Isaac Benton, City Council President

NOTICE TO PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you have a disability and require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Council office at least one day before the meeting date at 768-3100. TTY users please call New Mexico Relay Network toll free at 1-800-659-8331.

Journal: May 3, 2022