Legal Notices-Government

INVITATION to BID

Solicitation No. 22/41/B

Invitation to Bids will be received electronically by the City of Santa Fe until further notice. Responses shall be electronically submitted via –

https://purchasing_ITB@santafenm.gov no later than 2:00 P.M. MST/MDT, May 31, 2022 . Any bid received after this deadline will not be accepted and/or considered. This solicitation is for the purpose of procuring the following:

ANALYTICAL WATER

QUALITY TESTING

SERVICES FOR BDD

Attention is directed to the fact that all applicable Federal Laws, State Laws, Municipal Ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over said item shall apply to the solicitation throughout.

The successful vendor will be required to conform to the Equal Opportunity Employment regulations.

Solicitation packets are available at the following website:

https://www.santafenm.gov/

bids_rfps

Questions concerning this solicitation shall be directed to:

https://purchasing_ITB@santafenm.gov

And

Approved for Advertisement:

Fran Dunaway,

Chief Procurement Officer

Journal: May 3, 2022