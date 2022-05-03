 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF BOND SALE AND DELEGATION OF
AUTHORITY

CIMARRON MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3
COUNTY OF COLFAX, NEW MEXICO
$2,000,000
GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS,
SERIES 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Notice of Bond Sale and Delegation of Authority Resolution adopted by the Board on March 16, 2022, the Superintendent (“Superintendent”) of Schools of the Cimarron Municipal School District No. 3, Colfax County, New Mexico, (the “District”) or the Business Manager of the District will on or about May 10, 2022 sign a Bond Purchase Agreement for the purchase of the District’s $2,000,000 General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022.

The Series 2022 Bonds will be issued as fully registered bonds and will mature on August 1, of each year as follows:

Years Amounts
Maturing Maturing*
2023 50,000
2024 50,000
2025 50,000
2026 50,000
2027 100,000
2028 125,000
2029 125,000
2030 125,000
2031 150,000
2032 150,000
2033 200,000
2034 200,000
2035 200,000
2036 200,000
2037 225,000
 TOTAL $2,000,000
*Preliminary and subject to change.

The Bonds constitute a portion of the bonds that were authorized at a regular election held on November 5, 2019, and will constitute general obligation debt of the District, payable from general (ad valorem) taxes that may be levied against all taxable property within the District, without limitation as to rate or amount.

The maximum net effective interest rate permitted on the Bonds is ten percent (10%).

The validity and enforceability of the Bonds will be approved by the New Mexico Attorney General, and by Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A., Attorneys at Law, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Journal: May 3, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Fire grows by 34K acres, but crews keep it ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nation's biggest wildfire has burned more ... Nation's biggest wildfire has burned more than 138,000 acres and is just 20% contained
2
Las Vegas asks residents to save water during wildfire
ABQnews Seeker
Environment Department says city's water is ... Environment Department says city's water is safe
3
PNM-Avangrid consolidation remains alive and kicking
ABQnews Seeker
Partners stay undeterred, will appeal to ... Partners stay undeterred, will appeal to NM Supreme Court
4
Candidate's account links Jews to vaccines, mocks Mexicans
ABQnews Seeker
GOP's secretary of state hopeful Trujillo ... GOP's secretary of state hopeful Trujillo says account may have been hacked
5
Sicangu Lakota woman from South Dakota crowned Miss Indian ...
ABQnews Seeker
23 contestants vied for the title ... 23 contestants vied for the title at the 2022 Gathering of Nations Powwow
6
Woman arrested in boyfriend's fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Police say story behind man's death ... Police say story behind man's death inconsistent
7
Lujan Grisham's campaign accused of exceeding donation limit
2022 election
Complaint says governor received $22K from ... Complaint says governor received $22K from Pueblo of Santo Domingo
8
Jury deadlocks in murder trial of ABQ teenager
ABQnews Seeker
Noah Duran, 18, was accused of ... Noah Duran, 18, was accused of fatally shooting man at North Domingo Baca Park in 2020 during a drug deal
9
Fatal shooting ends violent weekend
ABQnews Seeker
APD says officers called to a ... APD says officers called to a single-vehicle crash near Candelaria and Juan Tabo NE discovered a man had been shot
10
Officer-involved killing of New Mexico woman raises transparency questions
Crime
75-year-old shot by Las Cruces police ... 75-year-old shot by Las Cruces police officer on April 16