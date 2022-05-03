Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF BOND SALE AND DELEGATION OF

AUTHORITY

CIMARRON MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3

COUNTY OF COLFAX, NEW MEXICO

$2,000,000

GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS,

SERIES 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Notice of Bond Sale and Delegation of Authority Resolution adopted by the Board on March 16, 2022, the Superintendent (“Superintendent”) of Schools of the Cimarron Municipal School District No. 3, Colfax County, New Mexico, (the “District”) or the Business Manager of the District will on or about May 10, 2022 sign a Bond Purchase Agreement for the purchase of the District’s $2,000,000 General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022.

The Series 2022 Bonds will be issued as fully registered bonds and will mature on August 1, of each year as follows:

Years Amounts

Maturing Maturing*

2023 50,000

2024 50,000

2025 50,000

2026 50,000

2027 100,000

2028 125,000

2029 125,000

2030 125,000

2031 150,000

2032 150,000

2033 200,000

2034 200,000

2035 200,000

2036 200,000

2037 225,000

TOTAL $2,000,000

*Preliminary and subject to change.

The Bonds constitute a portion of the bonds that were authorized at a regular election held on November 5, 2019, and will constitute general obligation debt of the District, payable from general (ad valorem) taxes that may be levied against all taxable property within the District, without limitation as to rate or amount.

The maximum net effective interest rate permitted on the Bonds is ten percent (10%).

The validity and enforceability of the Bonds will be approved by the New Mexico Attorney General, and by Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A., Attorneys at Law, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Journal: May 3, 2022