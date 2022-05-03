Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF BOND SALE AND DELEGATION OF
AUTHORITY
CIMARRON MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3
COUNTY OF COLFAX, NEW MEXICO
$2,000,000
GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS,
SERIES 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Notice of Bond Sale and Delegation of Authority Resolution adopted by the Board on March 16, 2022, the Superintendent (“Superintendent”) of Schools of the Cimarron Municipal School District No. 3, Colfax County, New Mexico, (the “District”) or the Business Manager of the District will on or about May 10, 2022 sign a Bond Purchase Agreement for the purchase of the District’s $2,000,000 General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022.
The Series 2022 Bonds will be issued as fully registered bonds and will mature on August 1, of each year as follows:
Years Amounts
Maturing Maturing*
2023 50,000
2024 50,000
2025 50,000
2026 50,000
2027 100,000
2028 125,000
2029 125,000
2030 125,000
2031 150,000
2032 150,000
2033 200,000
2034 200,000
2035 200,000
2036 200,000
2037 225,000
TOTAL $2,000,000
*Preliminary and subject to change.
The Bonds constitute a portion of the bonds that were authorized at a regular election held on November 5, 2019, and will constitute general obligation debt of the District, payable from general (ad valorem) taxes that may be levied against all taxable property within the District, without limitation as to rate or amount.
The maximum net effective interest rate permitted on the Bonds is ten percent (10%).
The validity and enforceability of the Bonds will be approved by the New Mexico Attorney General, and by Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A., Attorneys at Law, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
