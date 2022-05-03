Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED or Department) will hold a public video/telephonic rulemaking hearing on June 7, 2022. The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be held via Microsoft Teams. The purpose of the hearing is to take public comment regarding proposed amendments to 5.7.34 NMAC, TEACHER PREPARATION AFFORDABILITY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Join via Microsoft Teams:

Or call in (audio only)

+1 (505) 312-4308

Phone Conference ID:

430 187 897#

Amendment:

5.7.34.8 NMAC, STUDENT ELIGIBILITY AND SELECTION OF AWARD RECIPIENTS

Purpose:

The proposed amendment aligns the eligibility criteria in the rule to be consistent with the Statute. The Statute indicates an eligible student “is enrolled or enrolling, whereas 5.7.34 NMAC currently provides eligibility to an enrolled student and does not contain the language “or enrolling”. This amendment will ensure extension of eligibility to students completing the prerequisites to enter the teacher preparation program.

Summary of proposed

changes:

The amendment to Section 5.7.34.8 NMAC adds the language “or enrolling” to the student eligibility requirements.

Details for Obtaining a Copy, Public Hearing and Comments: The proposed rule is also posted on the NMHED website and may be accessed at http://www.hed.state.nm.us/ under the “Events” section. To request that a copy of the proposed rule be sent to you by mail or e-mail, please contact HigherEd.Info@state.nm.us or (505)476-8411.

A public hearing will be held on June 7, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Any person who is or may be affected by this proposed rule may participate. Interested persons may submit written comments to NMHED at 2044 Galisteo Street, Suite 4, Santa Fe, NM 87505 or HigherEd.Info@state.nm.us. Written comments must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 3, 2022. Please note that any written or verbal comments received will become part of the rulemaking record, be posted to the New Mexico Sunshine Portal, and be accessible to the public. If submitting written comments by email, please indicate in the subject line the number and section of each rule(s) for which you are providing comments. Oral comments will also be accepted at the rule hearing, subject to time limitations.

Legal authority for this rulemaking can be found in Section 9-25-1 et seq. NMSA 1978 and Chapter 193, Laws of 2019.

Any person with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing should contact (505) 476-8411 or email HigherEd.Info@state.nm.us ten (10) business days prior to the hearing.

Journal: May 3, 2022