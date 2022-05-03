 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

RULE HEARING AND
REGULAR BOARD
MEETING

The New Mexico Board of Body Art Practitioners will hold a rule hearing on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Following the rule hearing, the Board will convene a regular board meeting to consider and adopt the rules and take care of regular business. The meeting will be held via Cisco Webex Meetings.

https://nmrld.webex.com/
nmrld/onstage/g.php?
MTID=ef036fa4cfbe2839bf3d27e25f1e871ed

To join the meeting by phone: 1-415-655-0002 United States Toll

Access Code: 2497 068 4153

The purpose of the rule hearing is to consider proposed changes to Title 16 Chapter 36 NMAC 1978:

Amendments to the rules
below:
16.36.1 NMAC –
General Provisions
16.36.2 NMAC –
Licensure Requirements for Body Art Tattoo Practitioner
16.36.3 NMAC –
Requirements for Establishments
16.36.5 NMAC –
Standards of Practice
16.36.9 NMAC –
Licensure Requirements for Permanent Cosmetics Practitioner
16.36.10 NMAC –
Licensure Requirements for Body Piercing-Scarification Practitioner

To obtain and review copies of the proposed changes and public comments, you may go to the Board’s website at:
https://www.rld.nm.gov/
boards-and-commissions/individual-boards-and-
commissions/body-art-
practitioners-overview/
ba-board-information/
ba-board-meetings/ or
contact the Boards and
Commissions Division at
(505) 476-4622.

The Board is currently accepting public written comments on the proposed amendments. Please submit written comments on the proposed changes to Jennie James, Board Administrator, via electronic mail at: NMBody.Art@state.nm.us, or by regular mail at P.O. Box 25101, Santa Fe, NM 87504, no later than Friday, June 3, 2022. Written comments received prior to the rule hearing will be posted to the RLD website at: https://www.rld.nm.gov/boards-
and-commissions/individual-boards-and-commissions/body-art-
practitioners-overview/
ba-rules-and-laws/. Persons will also be given the opportunity to present their written or oral comments at the public rule hearing.

The agenda for the board meeting will be posted and available at least 72 hours before the meeting on the Board website at https://www.rld.nm.gov/boards-and-commissions/individual-boards-and-commissions/body-art-practitioners-overview/ba-board-information/ba-board-meetings/. Copies of the rules or the agenda may also be obtained by contacting Jennie James, Board Administrator at (505) 476-4622.

An individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing, please contact Jennie James, Board Administrator (505) 476-4622.

Journal: May 3, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Fire grows by 34K acres, but crews keep it ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nation's biggest wildfire has burned more ... Nation's biggest wildfire has burned more than 138,000 acres and is just 20% contained
2
Las Vegas asks residents to save water during wildfire
ABQnews Seeker
Environment Department says city's water is ... Environment Department says city's water is safe
3
PNM-Avangrid consolidation remains alive and kicking
ABQnews Seeker
Partners stay undeterred, will appeal to ... Partners stay undeterred, will appeal to NM Supreme Court
4
Candidate's account links Jews to vaccines, mocks Mexicans
ABQnews Seeker
GOP's secretary of state hopeful Trujillo ... GOP's secretary of state hopeful Trujillo says account may have been hacked
5
Sicangu Lakota woman from South Dakota crowned Miss Indian ...
ABQnews Seeker
23 contestants vied for the title ... 23 contestants vied for the title at the 2022 Gathering of Nations Powwow
6
Woman arrested in boyfriend's fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Police say story behind man's death ... Police say story behind man's death inconsistent
7
Lujan Grisham's campaign accused of exceeding donation limit
2022 election
Complaint says governor received $22K from ... Complaint says governor received $22K from Pueblo of Santo Domingo
8
Jury deadlocks in murder trial of ABQ teenager
ABQnews Seeker
Noah Duran, 18, was accused of ... Noah Duran, 18, was accused of fatally shooting man at North Domingo Baca Park in 2020 during a drug deal
9
Fatal shooting ends violent weekend
ABQnews Seeker
APD says officers called to a ... APD says officers called to a single-vehicle crash near Candelaria and Juan Tabo NE discovered a man had been shot
10
Officer-involved killing of New Mexico woman raises transparency questions
Crime
75-year-old shot by Las Cruces police ... 75-year-old shot by Las Cruces police officer on April 16