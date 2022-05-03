Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANTA FE

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. D-101-CV-2022-00037

WILMINGTON SAVINGS

FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF JUNIPER MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

Plaintiff,

v.

FRANK R. JARAMILLO, A SINGLE MAN; UNKNOWN TENANTS OR OCCUPANTS OF PROPERTY; DOES 1 THROUGH 50,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY

OF ACTION

Notice of suit to:

– FRANK R. JARAMILLO AND UNKNOWN TENANTS OR OCCUPANTS OF

PROPERTY

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Juniper Mortgage Loan Trust A has filed a civil action against you in the aboveentitled Court and cause, to enforce judgment and foreclosure sale as to the real property located

in Santa Fe County, commonly known as 252 State Route 50, Glorieta, NM 87535 and more particularly and described as follows:

Tract 5, within Exception 311, Private Claim 347, Section 1, T15N, R11E, N.M.P.M., Pecos Pueblo Grant, as shown on plat for Auto Trading Post Inc., filed in the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office, New Mexico on January 30, 1973, in Plat Book 27, page 6, as Document No. 350,615 and as further described on Plat of Survey for William A. LaBar and Linda L. LaBar, filed in the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office, New Mexico on November 1, 2013, in Plat Book 765, page 035, as Document No. 1722137.

(hereinafter the “Property”)

You are further notified that if you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty (30) days after the third publication of this Notice, a default judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-title Court.

HOUSER LLP

By: /s/ Solomon S. Krotzer

Solomon S. Krotzer, Esq.

100 Sun Ave. N.E., Suite 650

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Telephone: (949)-679-1111

skrotzer@houser-law.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Journal: May 3, 10, 17, 2022