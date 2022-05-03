Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No.D1329-CV2022-00375



IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE FOR Shyanne McAfee, Petitioner

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME



TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 8:30 a.m. on the 22nd day of June, 2022 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from: Shyanne McAfee to Shyanne LaSanta.

Audrey Garcia, Court Manager

By: /s/Jacqueline Gallegos Rivera, Judicial Specialist

Submitted by: /s/ Shyanne Delgado

Journal: May 3, 10, 2022