Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No.: D-202-CV-2022-00442 WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR FINANCE OF AMERICA STRUCTURED SECURITIES ACQUISITION TRUST 2018-HB1, Plaintiff, vs. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF HENRY C ARMIJO, DECEASED; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY AND THROUGH THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, Defendants. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Defendant, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees and Legatees of Henry C Armijo, Deceased to be published on: You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not Individually but Solely as Trustee for Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2018-HB1 has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on real property located at 1907 Isleta Blvd SW Unit 6, Albuquerque, NM 87105. The real property which is the subject matter of this action is legally described as follows: A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND SITUATE IN SECTION 36, T 10 N, R 2 E, N.M.P.M., WITHIN THE EXTERIOR BOUNDARIES OF THE TOWN OF ATRISCO GRANT, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO. BEING IDENTIFIED AS ALL OF TRACT NO. 196 B 13, AS SHOWN ON THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE CONSERVANCY DISTRICT’S PROPERTY MAP NO. 43. BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS SURVEY AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING TIE ON THE EAST 1/4 CORN OF SECTION 36, T 10 N, R 2 E, N.M.P.M., AS SHOWN ON BERNALILLO COUNTY SURVEY SHEET NO. 6, BEARS N. 60° 51′ 35" E., 2123.41 FEET DISTANCE; THENCE, N. 88° 07′ 30" E., 580.41 FEET; THENCE, S. 02° 04′ 30" W., 145.07 FEET; THENCE, S. 72° 30′ 15" W., 50.80 FEET TO CORNER NO. 1 THENCE, N. 71° 22′ 00" W., 50.00 FEET TO CORNER NO. 2 THENCE, S. 03° 32′ 00" W.., 71.87 FEET TO CORNER NO. 3 THENCE, S. 89° 34′ 40" E., 50.00 FEET TO CORNER NO. 4 THENCE, S. 04° 38′ 00" W., 87.40 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the Complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment by default may be entered against you. McCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP By: Jason Bousliman Daniel Higgins II Attorneys for Plaintiff 6501 Eagle Rock NE, Suite A-3 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113 Telephone No.: (505) 219-4900 dhiggins@mccarthyholthus.com IDSPub #0178225 5/3/2022 5/10/2022 5/17/2022

Journal: May 3, 10, 17, 2022