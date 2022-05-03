Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-1329-PB-2022-00085

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF DANIEL W. BROWN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Dudley K. Brown, has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative c/o David G. Reynolds, Esq., PO Box 293, Placitas, NM 87043, or filed with the District Court, 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, NM 87004.

Dated: April 29, 2022

/s/ Dudley K. Brown

Journal: May 3, 10, 17, 2022