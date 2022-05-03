Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1329-PB-2022-00085
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF DANIEL W. BROWN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Dudley K. Brown, has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative c/o David G. Reynolds, Esq., PO Box 293, Placitas, NM 87043, or filed with the District Court, 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Dated: April 29, 2022
/s/ Dudley K. Brown
Journal: May 3, 10, 17, 2022