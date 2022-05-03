Legal Notices-Non-government

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the estate of Mary S Donaldson, case No. CV-PR-0015-2022 is being probated. All persons or entities having claims against this estate are required to present or file their claims within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors, or the claim will be for ever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Administrator

at the address listed below, or filed with the Pueblo of lsleta Tribal Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the

Tribal Services Complex, 3950 HW.47 SE, Building A, Albuquerque, NM. lf you have any

questions, please contact the lsleta Tribal Court at (505) 869-9699.

/s/Tracy Donaldson Stewart

2306 S Lansing St

Aurora CO 80014

720-203-9389

Journal: May 3, 2022