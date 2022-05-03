Legal Notices-Non-government

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the estate of Mary S Donaldson, case No. CV-PR-0015-2022 is being probated. All persons or entities having claims against this estate are required to present or file their claims within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors, or the claim will be for ever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Administrator
at the address listed below, or filed with the Pueblo of lsleta Tribal Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the
Tribal Services Complex, 3950 HW.47 SE, Building A, Albuquerque, NM. lf you have any
questions, please contact the lsleta Tribal Court at (505) 869-9699.
/s/Tracy Donaldson Stewart
2306 S Lansing St
Aurora CO 80014
720-203-9389
Journal: May 3, 2022